Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Ask Fans 'Aren't We Cute' While Showing Their New Avatar

One of the most loved couples across Hollywood and Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas do not miss the opportunity to treat the fans with their adorable content together. Known for publicly flaunting their love for each other, The Jonas couple recently transformed their face and asked their fans about their new features. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas goof around

The trend of morphing faces in cartoonish characters and comical features is the new trend on the internet right now. Hopping on the bandwagon, the Spaceman singer used a new Snapchat filter to morph his face comically. However, he did not forget to include his wife The White Tiger actor Priyanka Chopra in the video. In the video shared by a fan account, the couple appeared almost unrecognizable due to the filter as they 'Hi' to the camera. They posted the video with the caption, 'Aren't we cute?'.

Netizens' reaction to the video

Similar to many of their videos, fans could not help but go 'awe' at the couple. However, many were quick to notice that Chopra looked like her younger cousin sister actor Parineeti Chopra as one netizen wrote, 'I actually thought it was Pari for a minute. Nick and Pri are adorable😘😍'. Many cracked up after watching the video while some commented about how cute the duo looked.

More on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Married in 2018, the duo is known for uploading funny videos and goofy pictures on their social media. Chopra took to her Instagram story to upload a picture flaunting her sandals with Nick Jonas' shoes. In a recent post, she welcomed Jonas with a selfie while embracing him with the caption, 'He's home'. In another post, the young singer shared a throwback picture from three years ago to mark his first date with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, Chopra has several movies lined up for the upcoming years like Text For You, Amazon Prime Video's Citadel, Sheela, Tulia, Cowboy Ninja Viking and more. Earlier in March this year, Nick Jonas dropped his fourth studio album titled Spaceman.

IMAGE- NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.