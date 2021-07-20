Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Third Engagement Anniversary With Throwback Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. Months before that, the couple announced their Roka in August 2018. However, their original engagement took place on July 19, 2018, in Greece. The couple is celebrating their third anniversary via Instagram. Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note to mark the occasion for her husband in her recent Instagram post. She also flaunted her huge rock that rested on her finger.

Nikyanka celebrates their third engagement anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her third engagement anniversary with her husband Nick Jonas. The Baywatch actor shared a photo from their Greece engagement in which she was seen flaunting her Tiffany diamond ring. In the caption, she wrote, "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️". Reportedly, Nick Jonas waited till midnight to propose to his then-girlfriend Priyanka, as they were celebrating her birthday on July 18. 2018. Moreover, Nick Jonas shut down a whole Tiffany store to find the perfect ring for his partner.

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from their Greece engagement. In the photo, the couple was seen having a meal at a restaurant when Priyanka took a selfie showing off her diamond-studded engagement ring. The caption of Nick Jonas' post read, "3 years ago today. 💍❤️". Priyanka reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you for asking jaan.. 😍".

Nick Jonas' surprise for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra rang into her 39th birthday on July 18, 2021. The actor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in London, is residing miles away from her husband. However, Nick Jonas managed to make the day special for his lady love by sending her several surprises. The American singer first surprised his wife with a bottle of vintage wine that costs a whopping Rs 10 to 13 lacs. He also sent a group of musicians for The White Tiger actor in London. Priyanka recently took to her Instagram stories to share Nick Jonas' surprise with her 66 million followers. In the video, a group of four musicians were playing different instruments for Priyanka. In the background, Priyanka's birthday decorations were seen. In the story, Priyanka wrote, "I love you @nickjonas. This is beautiful".

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.