Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Doting Birthday Wishes For Mother Madhu Chopra; WATCH

The White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas took to their social media to express their love and gratitude towards mother Madhu Chopra. On the occasion of Madhu Chopra's birthday, the couple sent out doting wishes with heartfelt captions. Check out their Instagram posts and the fans' reaction to them.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wishes on Madhu Chopra's birthday

The 38-year-old actress shared a paragraph from her recently released autobiography Unfinished talking about how her mother inspired her sense of individuality and style growing up. Dedicating the post to her, she also shared a picture of a young Madhu Chopra donned in a traditional saree. She wrote, 'Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon'.

Husband Nick Jonas was not far too behind as he took to his Instagram to share a lovely selfie with his mother-in-law. In the picture, Madhu Chopra can be seen lovingly caressing Nick Jonas' face. The singer wished his mother-in-law and wrote, 'Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law'.

Netizens' reaction to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

The fans appeared to have shared the actress's enthusiasm under the post. Many fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Several notable actors of Bollywood like Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza took this opportunity to wish Madhu Chorpa on her birthday.

More on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram photos and videos

Enjoying a following of over 64 million followers on social media, the actress uses the platform to share snippets of her professional and personal life with her fans. From sharing pictures of her family to spreading awareness on social issues, the actress is known for interacting with her fans via Instagram. Recently, the actress along with her husband has been contributing to aid the fight against the pandemic and took several measures to raise financial help for the same.

She took to her Instagram to share a major throwback picture of her late father singing with her when she was just a toddler. The actress also celebrated Pride Month by sharing a message writing, 'Love is….Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see!'. Priyanka also contributed to spreading awareness on World Environment day.

