Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enjoy Quality Time In Los Angeles; 'Mommy Daddy's Day Out'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently spent a day out in Los Angeles, enjoying a long drive and relishing delicious meals among other things. The Citadel star shared a series of glimpses from their outing, where the couple looked extremely stylish as they roamed about in their car as well as posed for selfies.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoy quality time in Los Angeles

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 9, the actor shared photos and a video from their LA tour. While she looked stunning in a green top paired with quirky sunglasses, Nick was spotted in a brown T-shirt and pants. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Mommy daddy's day out... @nickjonas." Take a look.

Priyanka is quite active on social media and recently treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from her restaurant Sona, as she spoke with the chefs and relished the delicacies. From Burrata butter chicken pizza, Avocado bhel to Amritsari crispy fried fish, the actor tried it all.

"Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!" she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying parental duties with baby Malti Marie, who the couple welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

The actor will be seen in the Russo Brothers' show Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Ashleigh Cummings among others. She also has the romantic drama It's All Coming Back To Me alongside Sam Heughan as well as the Bollywood flick Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)