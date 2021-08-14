Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Indulge In PDA, Spotted Lunching In London; Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas recently reunited after a long time, and they couldn't take their gaze away from each other. The couple was spotted in a London restaurant with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, enjoying a meal. This was captured on tape by some fans.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted in London with Madhu Chopra

A video clip was posted on Instagram by a few of the American singer Nick's and Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fan sites. In the video, Priyanka is seen kissing Nick on the cheek and caressing his cheeks while having a conversation with him about food in the video footage. The couple appears to be adoring each other as they laugh and enjoy their meal together. A fan of ‘Nickyanka’ commented on the video saying, “The kissing and hand-holding at the top of this video is every little thing.” Another fan wrote, “It’s like no one else was there.” One of them also commented, “What an adorable violation of privateness.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ current and upcoming projects

Due to their respective work commitments, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were apart for quite some time. Nick Jonas remained in Los Angeles while Priyanka Chopra remained in London capturing for Castle. The singer recently travelled to London to spend time with his better half. Priyanka shared a photo of herself and him, in which she is adorably greeting him. Chopra has been filming back-to-back projects, Text for You and her Amazon Prime series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers, for the better part of the year. Nick Jonas and his band, the Jonas Brothers, are gearing up for a tour.

Chopra has several upcoming projects. While she has ended filming for the amusing dramatisation Text for You as well as Matrix 4, she is currently working on Mindy Kaling's untitled charming comedy and the Ma Anand Sheela biography. She also made her fans happy with the announcement of the adventure film Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will be seen with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

