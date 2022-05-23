Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Pack On PDA At Singer's Softball Game In LA; See Pics

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the most of their weekend as they stepped out for a game of softball in Los Angeles. Clad in their stylish best, the couple packed in some PDA before Nick stepped onto the field as Priyanka cheered on. Glimpses from their latest outing have been making rounds on the internet, with fans going gaga over their chemistry.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pack on PDA at singer's softball game in LA

The trail of pictures making way on social media show the Citadel star acing the casual look, dressed in a pink collared jumpsuit with white handbag shoes and sunglasses. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in his white unfirm with a red cap and matching jacket. One of the glimpses also shows the couple sharing a warm hug before Nick marches onto the field. Take a look.

Showering love and adulation on the duo, fans dropped comments like," OMG, I live for their pictures," "Lovely to see them having a nice time," "cuties," and "so sweet" among other things.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently dropped a glimpse of her swanky new ride gifted by Nick Jonas, calling the singer 'best husband ever'. The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had the words 'Mrs Jonas' inscribed on it as Priyanka struck a pose on the driver's seat. In the caption, she wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel. (sic)."

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka shared the first glimpse of her daughter Malti as she detailed the little one's 100-day long journey in the NICU. In the heartfelt caption, she wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JERRYXMIMI)