Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Raise Approx USD 3.5 M To Help India Fight Against COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas began a fundraiser during the second wave of COVID-19 to help India. The couple recently revealed that they raised close to $3.5 million. They also revealed how they helped India with the funds they raised and shared definite data. Both Priyanka and Nick recently thanked the people who came forward to help India via Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveals the amount they raised for India to fight COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal the amount she and Nick Jonas raised through their fundraiser. The couple also thanked people for helping India and promised to make sure the money goes into safe hands. In the video, Priyanka said, "When India needed you, you came through. Over 15,000 of you across the world came together to help India through one of its biggest humanitarian crisis and fight the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 virus.". Nick Jonas further addressed his fans and said how their love and support helped India, as they proved humanity is the strongest asset. The couple then thanked the people who helped them exceed their goal of $1 million. Nick Jonas said, "We started with a goal of 1 million dollars, and today we are closing with over 3 million dollars." In the caption, the Quantico actor wrote, "We did it together… for India. Thank you🙌🏻❤️.".

In the post, Priyanka Chopra further mentioned the exact numbers of their fundraiser. She wrote, "Together we've raised $3.5M (INR 25,63,15,292). Your support has helped us provide 1940 Oxygen Concentrators, 3600 Oxygen Cylinders, 2231 Ration kits for families whose children suffer from cancer. 6000 People will be vaccinated by providing workforce support at vaccination centers, 28542 Food & Dry Ration kits for those in need.". She then penned a note to thank everyone who came forward to help India. She wrote, "I've said this many times before and I'll say it many times more... Thank You Thank You Thank You... to each and every one of you who have donated to our fundraiser. With your contributions, we have raised close to $3.5 million dollars (over Rs 25 crores)... way above our initial goal of 1 million dollars. And what an impact this has had in delivering timely intervention and support where it was most needed.".

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.