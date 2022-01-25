Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spent Months Renovating Their L.A. Home For Their Baby

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. Both Priyanka and Nick had time and again expressed their desire to become parents and had reportedly purchased their L.A. Mansion with thoughts of extending their family. The couple spent months renovating and designing their property to prepare the home for their baby.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas renovated their L.A. house for their baby

A source told People magazine, that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had been planning to extend their family for quite some time and they've been prepping their L.A. home accordingly to welcome their baby. The source said, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

Both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective social media handles as they announced the arrival of their baby. They released a statement regarding the same and also asked fans to give them privacy during this time. Their statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)."

As per a report by DailyMail, the couple welcomed a daughter who was born in a Southern California hospital on Saturday. The couple’s little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka was recently seen in the highly anticipated Matrix 4 or The Matrix Resurrections where she played the role of grown-up Sati. She will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and has been cast to star alongside Mindy Kaling, in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding. She will also be seen in the road trip movie Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also be seen in the show Citadel created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video that also stars Richard Madden.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra