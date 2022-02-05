Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently embracing parenthood. The star couple a few days back treated their fans with delightful news, where they announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. Since then the duo was seemingly busy with their 'little one' and they were absent on social media. Almost two weeks after having a baby, the celeb couple was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles on Friday. They have been maintaining all the privacy about their child and have kept the baby's birth very low profile.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out post-birth of first child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen in Los Angeles, both wearing masks as they walked alongside one another. Several pictures from their outing went viral on social media with a lot of fan pages reposting the same. In the picture, Priyanka was seen donning a multi-colored printed tracksuit. For her hair, she tied them into an overhead ponytail. She also carried a black handbag along with her. Nick, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and ripped jeans paired with a red-white check jacket and a black cap.

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with comments like "Happy to see them but hope to see them with their baby soon." Another wrote “Awww so cute!!! Mom and Dad!!” while the rest of them asked the whereabouts of 'little one.' Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and confirmed the news of her baby.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby announcement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective Instagram handles to share the good news of them welcoming their baby. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a note that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)."

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections. The Bajirao Mastani actress has many interesting films in the pipeline. She is all set to star in the American romantic drama titled Text for You, which has been directed by Jim Strouse. She also has the Amazon thriller series Citadel, curated by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers in her kitty. Along with this, she will also be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Batt in Jee Le Zaraa.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra