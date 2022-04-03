Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Step Out For A Romantic Lunch Date In LA, Pics Go Viral

Ever since entering the Hollywood film industry, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling her life between Los Angeles and Mumbai to keep up with her professional commitments. Amid completing her international projects abroad, the Desi Girl never fails to spend some quality time with her hubby Nick Jonas. Speaking of which, the power couple recently caught the attention of paps in LA as they stepped out for a romantic lunch date together. The two are popular among their followers for their stunning sartorial picks and for their latest public appearance, the duo didn't disappoint the fashion police even a tad bit.

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas

For their off-duty looks, Nick Jonas opted for a peppy multi-coloured jacket that was paired with comfy black trousers and spotless white shoes. However, what grabbed the attention was his black cap dedicated to iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. Speaking of Priyanka Chopra, the global diva can slip into any ensemble thereby giving fans a perfect red carpet moment. Going by the same, she slayed in an all-black outfit proving that 'black can never be basic'.

What stole the limelight was the couple's romantic kiss. In one photo, Nick Jonas can be seen leaning toward his luxurious vehicle to reach closer to Priyanka during the PDA moment. The photos of their latest exploits on the streets of LA have taken social media by storm. Check it out below:

This came just months after Priyanka Chopra announced that she's has welcomed a baby into her life. While sharing the big news, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas released a joint statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will next feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Her feature in the upcoming series, Citadel is also much-anticipated.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra