The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra's Notable Chemistry With Female Co-stars; Deepika, Kangana & Others

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation who has worked with several actors all around the world. Read on and check out female actors Priyanka has worked with.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). The former Miss World winner is also one of India's highest-paid and most popular celebrities. She has worked with several celebrities around the globe. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has definitely carved her niche. Check out Priyanka Chopra's chemistry with these female co-stars.  

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are known to share an amazing on-screen chemistry. Even though the divas have only shared the silver screen once in Bajirao Mastani, they have surely garnered immense love for their work together. In the film, Priyanka and Deepika danced on the song Pinga. Twinning their sarees, the duo were totally friendship goals. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bollywood (@hint_bollywood) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted sharing the seat on a talk show. On the film front, they both were seen together in Aitraaz. Also, in Don (2006), Kareena Kapoor played a cameo, whereas, Priyanka Chopra was the lead. The duo is one of the finest duos of all time. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra had a blast at her bachelorette party and these inside pics prove it

Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have done two movies together. They first worked together in Fashion, released in 2008. Later after five years, the duo again featured together in 2013's Krrish 3. Fans and critics have always enjoyed their on-screen chemistry and hope to see more of them. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's cute and funny GIFs for enhancing your chatting experience

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra are two of the senior actors of Bollywood. The partnership was seen in 2003's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's pictures that give us major sister goals; see

Bipasha Basu 

In 2005, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu were seen working together in a love story drama, Barsaat: A Sublime Love Story. Helmed by Suneel Darshan, the movie stars Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The film is inspired by the 2002 Hollywood romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama

Promo Image Credits - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Scindia
SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION DECODED
Harry
HARRY, MEGHAN LAST ROYAL APPEARANCE
Gehlot
SONIA GANDHI SUMMONS GEHLOT
Congress
CONGRESS EXPELS SCINDIA
Scindia
SCINDIA'S AUNT'S ROLE
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE