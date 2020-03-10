Priyanka Chopra's Notable Chemistry With Female Co-stars; Deepika, Kangana & Others

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). The former Miss World winner is also one of India's highest-paid and most popular celebrities. She has worked with several celebrities around the globe. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has definitely carved her niche. Check out Priyanka Chopra's chemistry with these female co-stars.

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are known to share an amazing on-screen chemistry. Even though the divas have only shared the silver screen once in Bajirao Mastani, they have surely garnered immense love for their work together. In the film, Priyanka and Deepika danced on the song Pinga. Twinning their sarees, the duo were totally friendship goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted sharing the seat on a talk show. On the film front, they both were seen together in Aitraaz. Also, in Don (2006), Kareena Kapoor played a cameo, whereas, Priyanka Chopra was the lead. The duo is one of the finest duos of all time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. That’s it. That’s the tweet. ❤️ #TheSkyIsPink pic.twitter.com/ztp8Q3wIqE — My Sky is Pink💕 (@piggy_chopps) September 25, 2019

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have done two movies together. They first worked together in Fashion, released in 2008. Later after five years, the duo again featured together in 2013's Krrish 3. Fans and critics have always enjoyed their on-screen chemistry and hope to see more of them.

Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra: I would definitely like to do a movie with her again. pic.twitter.com/gcsdBgRmi9 — Desi Girl (@desigirl_3) January 13, 2019

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra are two of the senior actors of Bollywood. The partnership was seen in 2003's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri in the lead roles.

Bipasha Basu

In 2005, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu were seen working together in a love story drama, Barsaat: A Sublime Love Story. Helmed by Suneel Darshan, the movie stars Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The film is inspired by the 2002 Hollywood romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

RT @bipsluvurself Friendship is a selfless relationship! Make friends and rejoice with them!@mubinarattonsey birthday! pic.twitter.com/Y5iSgnI9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 30, 2012

Promo Image Credits - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

