Priyanka Chopra Announces Launch Of Her Haircare Brand In India; 'The Seed For This Idea…’

Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand has been a huge hit in the global market and as she decided to crank it up a notch, she announced the launch of the brand Anomaly in India. While announcing the same, she posted a video on her social media handle in which she expressed her excitement about the launch while sharing more details about her brand and the products they were offering.

Priyanka Chopra announces Anomaly brand launch in India

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself in which she stated how thrilled she was to share that her haircare brand named anomaly was all set to be launched in India. Stating further, she mentioned how it was an important moment for her and her team and added how all of their products fulfill the requirements of Indians and solve their hair-related issues. While sharing more details about where the products can be ordered from, she stated that she was waiting for everyone to use the products. In the caption, she even mentioned how the idea to start the brand came to their minds while they were in India and added that the launch date has been set for 26 August 2022.

The caption read, “26.08.22… mark the date because @anomalyhaircare will now be available in India. I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am to share this news with you. It’s only fitting that Anomaly is coming home to India, where the seed for this idea was born so many years ago… with the traditions of a strong haircare routine that was instilled in me. We’ve combined that understanding with our clean, superior formulas that will give you your best hair yet. Available exclusively on @mynykaa and Nykaa stores across the country from August 26th 2022…I can’t wait for you to experience Anomaly.” (sic)

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to host the Global Citizen Music Festival again in New York City. Expressing her excitement on the same, the actor posted on Instagram stating, "It’s the first time I will share the stage with my husband. It will be very exciting. It’s the first time I will share the stage with my husband. It will be very exciting. I love the Jonas Brothers, but I’m so excited to see Mariah Carey and Rosalia."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra