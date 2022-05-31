Priyanka Chopra Asks 'Why Wasn't I Invited?' After Bollywood Song Played At Memorial Day

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has been making the country proud after the star has been bagging role in various International projects. The actor who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase by spending time with daughter Malti Marie Jonas seemed disappointed after not being invited to Memorial Day weekend celebrations in LA.

The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a video that seems to be recorded from her patio. Fans can hear the famous Bollywood song song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai being played in the distance, as The Sky is Pink star's camera panned across the valley. The video also gave a glimpse of the actor's sprawling home in LA where she stays with her husband Nick and daughter.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to not being invited for Memorial Day in LA

On not being invited to the event, the disappointed actor wrote, "Memorial Day weekend in LA… Why wasn't I invited?” She is heard saying, “Memorial Day weekend. Where's this music coming from? Let's go.” Despite staying in the US over the years, the actor is quite attached to her Indian roots. From celebrating Indian festivals with enthusiasm to preaching about the country's rich culture, the actor leaves no stone unturned to keep the values alive in the US.



It seems for the celebrations, the star stayed at home to spend time with her daughter whom Nick and her welcomed home last month after the little one spent 100 days in NICU. In January, she and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child through surrogacy and had informed fans with a joint statement. It was later revealed that their daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me, and the action film Ending Things. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a national holiday observed in the United States on the last Monday in May. On this day, the countrymen honor the brave hearts who have died fighting in America’s wars. For most Americans, it also marks the unofficial start of summer. It is a popular weekend for vacation. The day is typically observed by visiting cemeteries or memorials, family gatherings, and holding parades.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra