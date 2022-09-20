Priyanka Chopra Attends UNGA Meet In New York Alongside Malala Yousafzai & Others

Priyanka Chopra became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador n 2016 and has been working with the organization for more than a decade. As she recently addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, she dropped glimpses of the same on social media with a thoughtful note. She even shared pictures of her posing with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.

Priyanka Chopra addresses UNGA in New York

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos from the UN conference held in New York. The pictures showed her meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, US poet Amanda Gorman and others. In the caption, she expressed her feelings about how walking through the gates of the United Nations to speak at the UNGA for the second time gave her a real pause that morning. As she spoke about the Sustainable Development Goals, she mentioned that it was all about action, ambition, and hope. She went on to add that she even had the privilege of participating in the Transforming Education Summit.

The caption read, “Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time as a proud representative of @unicef gave me real pause this morning. At the top of this year’s agenda is the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General António Guterres for having me today. The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It’s hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across low-to-middle-and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them. As the US Secretary of Education, Dr Miguel Cardona, put it so candidly, “education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten.” We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential. And as the incredible Amanda Gorman said, “I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good So that the world might be great." Here are some highlights from today.” (sic)

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her husband, Nick Jonas’ 30th birthday and shared a video clip that depicted how she and her husband had a blast together with their loved ones. The social media post further revealed how numerous people attended the birthday bash including Nick Jonas’ brothers and celebrated the singer’s special day wearing matching white ensembles.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra