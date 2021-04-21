Priyanka Chopra Backs Sustainable Haircare Products, 'Beauty Shouldn't Cost Us Earth'

The White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for being an advocate of environmental issues as she is the Global Ambassador of UNICEF, working towards several causes. The actress has once again come forward to spread awareness on the use of non-sustainable beauty products in the market that has been harming the environment. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest initiative to make cruelty-free haircare products.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram to announce her latest initiative towards making cruelty-free and sustainable hair products. In the video shared on Instagram, Priyanka started by saying that there several beauty products in the market that are cruelty-free and sustainable in the environment, but seldom any hair care products. This made her realize how much carbon footprints are being left behind which is damaging to the earth.

The actress then went on to introduce her new product. Priyanka stated that our generation is responsible for the state of the earth left for the next generation. Hence, it is crucial for us to lay our part in making sustainable products. She wrote in the caption that it was her attempt to reduce the plastic prints and leave the earth in a better position than we found it. Ending her post, Priyanka sent out a strong message writing 'Beauty should not cost us the earth'.

It was evident from the comment section that fans of the actress were in favour of Priyanka's new initiative. Several fans left encouraging comments under the post while some made use of the emojis to show their support. One fan commented 'you are inspiring' to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

