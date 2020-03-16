Priyanka Chopra's Heartwarming Scenes From Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'

Global star Priyanka Chopra marked her comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in Bollywood after almost 3 years. Though the film struggled to bag big amounts at the box-office, the performances of the star cast including Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar received appreciations and praises from the critics and the audience. The film, based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, unfolds the love story of a couple and how their world turns upside down when their daughter is found having a rare genetical disorder. Many heartwrenching scenes from the film left the audience teary-eyed. Here are some best scenes from Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink.

The pain of a mother

In the above scene, Priyanka Chopra's character Aditi Chaudhary learns that her first child is suffering from a genetic disorder. After knowing that there are very fewer chances of her daughter to survive, helpless Aditi rushes to spend some time with her daughter. There she meets a sister who makes her understand the pain she and her daughter are going through and that Mother Mary is doing what is good for both of them.

Everyone has their own sky

The above scene explains why the title of the film is The Sky Is Pink. Aditi talks to her son Ishaan on call when Ishaan narrates what his teacher did to him when he painted the sky with pink colour. Aditi tells him that everyone has their own sky and he should not change the colour of his sky ever. More than convincing Ishaan, Aditi is seen convincing herself that whatever she is doing for her kids is the best and no judgement can change the situation her family is going through.

Ishaan's existence is confusion

The above scene is considered to be one of the most hilarious scenes from the film. For bone-marrow transplant when the doctors speculated that Ishaan's DNA is not matching with that of Niren's, Niren starts doubting Aditi. Furious Aditi tries to explain but later leaves him. Later in the next scene, when the fresh reports clear the air, Niren apologises to Aditi with a box full of sweets.

