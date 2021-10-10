Priyanka Chopra Celebrates ‘incredible’ Rekha On Her Birthday, Calls Her 'icon'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 'Icon' veteran actor Rekha's birthday by looking back at her iconic song video. Touted as one of the biggest stars of the 80s and 90s Bollywood, the actor celebrated her 67th birthday on October 10. A plethora of wishes from the film fraternity poured in to mark the occasion as many shared pictures and videos from her glorious days. Continuing the saga, take a look at Priyanka celebrating the 'Incredible Rekhaji'.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Rekha

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on October 10 to wish veteran actor Rekha on her 67th birthday. To mark the occasion, she shared a brief clip from one of her iconic songs and wrote, ''Happy birthday icon!'' She also added, ''Celebrating the incredible Rekhaji''.

More on Rekha's birthday

Priyanka Chopra was not the only one sending wishes to the veteran actor as many renowned celebrities took to their social media to share their doting birthday wishes. One such star is Madhuri Dixit who took to her Twitter to share a picture with Rekha. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Madhuri quoted one of the most iconic songs of the veteran actor by writing, ''इन आँखों की मस्ती के मस्ताने हज़ारों हैं | Ajj bhi har koi apka deewana hai Rekha Ji. App sada yu muskurati rahe. I wish you a very happy birthday. Stay safe and healthy!''

इन आँखों की मस्ती के मस्ताने हज़ारों हैं |

Ajj bhi har koi apka deewana hai Rekha Ji. App sada yu muskurati rahe. I wish you a very happy birthday. Stay safe and healthy! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KfEp19c4sW — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 10, 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared a throwback picture with Rekha and was all praises as she wished her a happy birthday. She wrote, ''Happy Birthday to my Godmother Rekha Ji…The epitome of grace, elegance, and beauty.'' The veteran actor is known for reinventing herself and establishing a unique image through her stellar performances. Some of her popular movies include Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Umrao Jaan, and more.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The actor is currently shooting for Amazon Prime original series Citadel. She will also be seen in the romantic drama Text For You. The 39-year-old also recently announced an adventure drama Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram by writing, ''This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.''

Image: Facebook/@aboutrekha/PTI