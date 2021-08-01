Priyanka Chopra Challenges Sister Parineeti Chopra For An Arm Wrestling Match; See Post

Parineeti Chopra recently conducted an 'ask me anything' session on her Instagram and was asked a fun question by a user. The user asked Parineeti whether she could beat her sister Priyanka Chopra in an arm-wrestling match. The question got Priyanka's attention after which she shared an IG story and invited Parineeti for a match.

Priyanka VS Parineeti

Replying to the user's question, Parineeti said that Priyanka would definitely win an arm-wrestling match against her. The older Chopra sister took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Why don't we try it next time at you are home." Parineeti reposted the story with a hilarious gif of her brother-in-law Nick Jonas. Take a look at the entire conversation below.

Priyanka Chopra extends support to Simone Biles post her exit from the Tokyo Olympics finale

Gymnast Simone Biles representing the US withdrew from the final event at Tokyo Olympics citing mental health issues. Priyanka Chopra came out and supported the athlete post her decision. Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared a video with Biles and wrote, "I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self-awareness. Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion."

This is what the ultimate champion looks like…



Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time 🙌🏽 #Legend pic.twitter.com/jXnoiUEznu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 29, 2021

Priyanka also extended her support for Indian wrestler Mary Kom post her defeat against Columbian Westler Ingrit Valencia at the Tokyo Olympics. Sharing Mary Kom's photo on her social media handles she wrote, "This is what the ultimate champion looks like… Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time #Legend."

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.