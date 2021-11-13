Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Diwali fever was high this festive season, as the actor went to a whole lot of parties in LA. From Mindy Kaling's pre-Diwali bash to Lilly Singh's Punjabi jam, Priyanka seemingly had a fun time celebrating the festival with her husband, Nick Jonas, and fellow Indian friends. She was also seen dancing to the Punjabi song, Mundia To Bach Ke, at Lilly Singh's post-Diwali bash.

Priyanka Chopra's fan page recently dropped a video of the Quantico star shaking a leg on the Punjabi song Mundia To Bach Ke. In the clip, the Desi Girl of Bollywood was seen giving away some ace dance moves as she enjoyed the famous dance track. Comedian Lilly Singh joined Priyanka seeing her enjoy the song. The video also featured Kal Penn and author Jay Shetty. Priyanka's fans were delighted to watch the actor channel her inner Punjabi. While a fan wrote, "She steals the show with her smile and her dance moves," another one commented, "Wow so good to see Pri dance. She's so beautiful. She's the centre of attention."

Priyanka thanks Lilly for a fun Diwali bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos from Lilly Singh's party. She wore a Punjabi suit with orange and green coloured short kurta. The actor accessorised her look with some green and silver coloured jewellery. She also gave away Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna vibes with circular red glasses. Sharing the photos, Priyanka Chopra mentioned she enjoyed the party thoroughly and thanked the host. She wrote, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!"

Lilly Singh also shared a few photos of Priyanka having a fun time at her Diwali bash. In the first photo, Priyanka was seen posing with the comedian. One of the pics also had the Desi Girl's dance moves caught on the camera.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon star in the spy-thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. The actor also has various other films lined up, including Text For You and The Matrix Ressurection. She also has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Image: Instagram/@lilly/@jerryxmimi