Actor Iman Vellani's character Kamala Khan has been winning her appreciation and love post the release of Ms. Marvel. Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel introduces the actor as the protagonist with superhero abilities alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman among others.

Now, joining the bandwagon of actors congratulating the stellar cast for the amazing series, global icon Priyanka Chopra penned a note for the team. The first episode came out on June 8 with fans already claiming they're in love with Kamala. Priyanka on the other hand expressed her excitement and revealed how curious she is to watch the series.

Priyanka Chopra roots for Ms. Marvel's team

The actor who was in Paris recently to attend an event, just cannot wait to watch the series as she returns home. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story while congratulating the entire star cast for the release. While requesting fans to give it a watch, the actor wrote, "So exciting! I love Ms. Marvel and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved much luck and love. #representation matters. Go watch Ms. Marvel now!".

Starting from the visual effects to visionary direction, everything seems to have appealed to the fans who were completely surprised by the series. Apart from this, the South Asian representation proved to be another USP for the makers as fans hailed the decision while lauding the commendable acting by Kamala. The promising role played by Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel in the miniseries, has proved to a stepping stone for the actor towards attaining stardom.

The first episode of the series was able to establish the titular character Vellani as a powerful actor. The character of Vellani has breathed life into Kamala, making her a sassy yet awkward dreamer who is relatable for a lot of young South Asians.

The story revolves around Kamala, who's a part of an immigrant family residing in New Jersey. She's an ardent Marvel fan, who specifically loves Captain Marvel, which leads her to write fan fiction about superheroes. Eventually, her own powers activate, leaving her astounded to think about the fact that she can harness cosmic energy and elasticity. She comes to be known as Ms. Marvel, keeping up with her love for Captain Marvel.



IMAGE: Instagram/MsMarvelofficial &MsMarvelStudio/PriyankaChopra