Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Nick Jonas As He Partakes In Golf Championship At Nevada; Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is often seen cheering over her husband Nick Jonas' accomplishments on social media. From rooting for his professional commitments to his sportsmanship spirit, the couple leaves fans in awe with their inseparable bond. Recently, the White Tiger star turned cheerleader for Nick as he played golf at Lake Tahoe, Nevada in the US.

An array of visuals have been shared by a fan account that shows a doting wife, Priyanka, accompanying her husband to the ACC Golf Championship. The pictures depict Nick pitting against other players as Priyanka stands and cheers for him from a distance.

Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas

In one of the clips, Nick Jonas was seen posing with a fan as Priyanka sat on a golf cart behind him. For the outing, the global icon wore a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket, and a cap. On the other hand, Nick opted for a dark blue t-shirt, black pants, and a cap along with white sneakers.

The other pictures and video clips showed Priyanka standing alongside Nick as they watched a game at the venue. She also smiled as she signed an autograph for a fan. The couple also went around the golf course. As the game concluded, the couple exited the venue amidst thunderous applause and cheers from fans.

Apart from this, Priyanka is also seen accompanying her husband to a baseball game. Earlier, she had shared pictures from the game on Instagram and wrote, “Game Day #perfectsunday #happyVallis, @divya_jyoti (sic).”

The couple had announced the birth of their firstborn Maltie Marie Jonas via surrogacy through a joint statement on social media. On Mother’s Day, Priyanka had penned a lengthy note while welcoming her daughter Maltie home after she completed 100 days in the NICU. Recently, Priyanka posted a photo on Instagram with her daughter. The picture also featured her friend as well as her son. "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul .#bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily (sic),” the Baywatch star wrote then in the caption. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in All Coming Back To Me, and Citadel. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

IMAGE: Instagram/jerryxmimi