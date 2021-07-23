Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Team India At Tokyo Olympics 2021, With An Extra Cheer For Mary

The biggest sports event of the world Tokyo Olympics 2020 recently went live on Friday, July 23, 2021. Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and cheered for Team India as the opening ceremony of the event went live. As she cheered on for the athletes, Chopra gave an 'extra loud cheer' for boxer Mary Kom. Priyanka had played the role of Mary Kom in the 2014 movie based on the boxing champion's life.

Priyanka Chopra cheers on for Team India

Taking to her Instagram, Chopra shared a picture of herself watching the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The actor also shared pictures of Team India and the logo of Tokyo Olympics 2020. While sharing the pictures she wrote "I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is sombre, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are. Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and every one of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you." Chopra also gave a shoutout to Badminton player PV Sindhu and Tennis player Sania Mirza in her post.

Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Mary Kom in the 2014 biographical sports film based on the life of the boxer. The movie had received widespread acclaim upon its release and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, becoming the first Hindi film to be screened on the opening night of the festival. Upon its release, the film recorded the highest opening weekend of all time for a female-led Indian film.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and PTI

