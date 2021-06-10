Priyanka Chopra Comments On Parineeti Chopra's Turkey Pics; Comments, 'soooo Jealous'

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have always been very close and they are not afraid of showing it to the world. Priyanka Chopra has been supportive of Parineeti Chopra in all that she does and the two of them have even collaborated on a number of projects together. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are both out of the country at present for work-related purposes. When Priyanka Chopra saw Parineeti Chopra’s photos from her trip to Turkey, it seems as though the older Chopra sister felt a pang of jealousy. She commented on Parineeti Chopra’s picture saying, “I’m soooo jealous” and she followed this by the lovestruck face emoji.

Here's why Priyanka is jealous of Parineeti Chopra

The picture in question was one where Parineeti Chopra was seen seated on a luxurious beach in Turkey. She is wearing a black two-piece bikini and has paired it with a pair of black sunglasses. Her hair is let loose and it is being ruffled by the wind. Parineeti Chopra seems to be alone on the isolated beach away from crowds and the fear of contracting the virus. The sky and the water in the background blend beautifully to create a menagerie of blues, adding to the dreaminess of the picture. Parineeti Chopra captioned the picture by saying, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok that's a lie”.

Parineeti Chopra recently held an Ask Me Anything session where people asked her how she was out of the country and posting pictures, given the current situation of the country. The actor clarified that she had been out of the country since January and that is why she was being able to travel. She further revealed that while pictures may not say so, she was actually out of the country for work.

While Priyanka Chopra said that she was jealous of her sister, she herself seems to be trotting around the globe. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram is witness to the fact that the actor has been around a lot these past few months. She has been primarily living in London to shoot for her next project. She was recently in the USA to support her husband as he hosted the BBMA’s.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.