Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Mom Madhu For Talk Show Debut, 'lots Of Love To You & Team'

There could not be more reasons to rejoice for global star Priyanka Chopra than to see her mother exploring different avenues in life. Apart from being a producer, physician who has served the army, and businesswoman, Madhu has now donned the hat of a talk show host.

A proud daughter Priyanka gave a shout-out to her mother on her Instagram story while congratulating the entire team behind the show. The talks show has been named Svastha where it is believed that Madhu shall be interacting with various health experts on various topics pertaining to wellness.

Priyanka Chopra hails mother Madhu's talk show debut

Priyanka surprised fans with the amazing news on her mother's birthday while applauding her 'zest for life and experiences.' Priyanka expressed her pride in seeing her mother exploring avenues with a video that Madhu had posted of herself filming her new talk show. "Look who just made a talk show debut! My mama, @drmadhuakhourichopra. Congratulations mom on the launch of #Svastha. Lots of love to you and the team. Tune in to watch #Svastha on channel 101 @tataplay," wrote The Sky is Pink star.

Madhu who is a medical professional announced the new endeavour in an Instagram post on Wednesday with a video. She wrote, "Incredible hours spent conversing with India’s top doctors across different specialities. Towards a svastha life." Earlier, on June 17, Priyanka who is now a mother of a daughter had penned a special note for Madhu on her birthday. She had shared a picture of her mother who was seen holding the actor's newborn daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Though the picture did not reveal her face, however, it proved to be a complete delight for the fans to see three generations together.

"Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani (sic)," the birthday wish read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after shooting for 18 months extensively, the actor 'almost wrapped' her next Hollywood project Citadel. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me. The actor also has a Bollywood project in the pipeline alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, titled Jee Le Zaraa.

