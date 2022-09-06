Ever since global sensation Priyanka Chopra and singer-husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, the two stars have been sharing glimpses of the little one. Though they are maintaining no-face reveal policy, however, the pictures of the little one cuddling with parents, have left fans drooling over the little one.

Priyanka who is enjoying her time while donning the responsibilities of a doting mother is making sure that she makes each and every moment with her little daughter memorable and extra special. Today, The Sky is Pink treated fans with a new picture of her little bundle of joy on Instagram stories that is sure to leave all in awe.

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture with daughter Malti

Priyanka shared the picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch as she lifted daughter Malti in the air. The mother-daughter duo was captured as they spent time outdoors, over the weekend. She captioned the post, "My whole (red heart emoji)" and added a white heart emoji to cover Malti's face.

Earlier, the actor shared an adorable video of Malti Marie, while the song Genda Phool from the Bollywood film Delhi 6, featuring actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, played in the background. In the video, the baby enjoyed the music, as she kept nodding her head to the beats of the song. Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday mornings be like..."

For the unversed, the couple had announced the little one's arrival in via surrogacy in a joint statement on social media. Born premature, Malti had to spend more than 100 days in the NICU under the tender care of medical experts before she was finally handed over to the couple on Mother's Day this year. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and since then, they have been stealing the limelight with their pictures together from several vacations to their professional commitments together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, fans will see Priyanka in several projects including It's All Coming Back To Me, and Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit release on Prime Video and will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra