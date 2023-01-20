Priyanka Chopra Cuddles With Daughter Malti As She Pose For Her First Magazine Cover

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra from a magazine shoot on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

In the clip, Priyanka can be seen curled up on a red carpeted floor next to a red wall. She looks stunning in a red ankle-length bodycon dress. Malti is seated directly in front of her, facing the camera with her back. While PeeCee is helping her, she appears to be playing with her toy.

The actress also shared a still from the shoot and captioned it, “Another one of our many firsts together… #MM.”

Priyanka on her decision to opt for surrogacy

In her interview with Vogue Magazine, Priyanka spoke about the early turbulent days of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's birth while slamming the trolls for disrespecting her decision to opt for surrogacy.

The 'Baywatch' actress said, “I had medical complications. You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my or my daughter’s medical history public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

More on Priyanka and Nick's relationship

Nick and Priyanka had their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother's Day.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in James C. Strouse's 'Love Again' alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also be a part of the Russo brothers' eagerly anticipated sci-fi drama 'Citadel'.