Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza & Others Who Are Associated With Organisations As Ambassadors

Apart from being fabulous actors, there are Bollywood stars who became champions after their raised their voices to spread awareness on social issues pertaining to great importance. From gender equality to women empowerment, the Bollywood stars have been advocates of social issues while influencing and inspiring their fans across the nation.

From actors Priyanka Chopra to Dia Mirza, there are stars who have been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations where they serve the organisation to advocate about several issues. Ahead of International Women's Day, let us take a look at the stars who have been designated with the duties and the work they have done. UNICEF works with nearly 200 Goodwill Ambassadors to increase public awareness of the rights of children and women.

Priyanka Chopra

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has not just created a niche in India, but in Hollywood as well with her kind of roles. The actor who is a UNICEF ambassador has done several works in the direction of uplifting society. She has worked closely with the organisation while helping out and meeting refugees in India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Jordan, Zimbabwe, and other countries. In 2019, the actor had attended the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. She was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work.

Dia Mirza

In May 2020, the United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP) extended the term of Bollywood star and environmentalist Dia Mirza as the Goodwill Ambassador of India till 2022. The actor is also the United Nations Sustainability Development Goal Advocate. As a Goodwill Ambassador, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star will continue work with the UN to further spread the message on key areas including clean air, clean seas, wildlife protection, and climate change.

Madhuri Dixit

The mother of two and a versatile actor, Madhuri Dixit has an illustrious career graph with several iconic films. The ravishing star was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India in 2014. Dixit is regarded as an iconic personality, woman, and mother. In this powerful capacity and considering her immense popularity across community and class divides In India, she is aptly suited for spreading the message of the fundamental rights of children.

Kareena Kapoor

The actor who has been a part of great films in the past has always managed to spread awareness about several common societal issues. Kareena Kapoor has been supporting UNICEF India in quality education for almost half a decade now. Kareena Kapoor was appointed as UNICEF celebrity advocate in 2014. Some of her key public service statements on this issue are helping us to spread extensively the message of child-friendly schooling and the need to include secondary education under the ambit of Right to Education (RTE), to communities across India. She will also be a part of our fundraising and advocacy events for this cause.

Hima Das

To inspire and gather the support of India’s 253 million adolescents towards the cause of children and young people, UNICEF India appoints Asian Games Gold medallist Hima Das as the country’s first-ever Youth Ambassador in 2019. Hima was roped in as a part of the series of initiatives and events to advocate for a safe and supportive environment in schools for both boys and girls, in the lead-up to World Children’s Day on 20 November.