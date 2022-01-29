Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas recently surprised fans by announcing the birth of their first baby via surrogacy. Wishes, blessings and congratulatory notes were sent in heaps by the fans and celebrities following the good news. Many started revisiting the actor's past interview where she opened up about being a mother and parenthood with Jonas.

In a similar fashion, fans dug out old videos and pictures from the internet where the actor was seen mingling with babies to get a glimpse of Chopra's affectionate persona as a mother. Adding to the gallery is the latest video that has been making rounds on the internet which also features the actor's younger brother Siddharth Chopra. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra disciplines younger brother Siddharth

A video, shared by a user 'jerryxmimi' on Instagram, shows a young Priyanka Chopra from the time when she won the runner-up title in the Miss India pageant. In the video, a younger Siddharth Chopra can be seen attempting to leave his seat and go somewhere else when his sister, Priyanka Chopra, stops him by simply giving a stern gaze. The video has left netizens in splits.

A few netizens believed that the actor exhibited the 'typical Indian mother' traits while disciplining her brother without saying even a single word. One netizen wrote, ''Typical indian mom, structured n ambitious for their kids sake😂😂 (sic)'' while another netizen empathised with her big sister role as they wrote, ''look at her being the strict big sister, that's is how I am with my little brother too (sic)''.

More on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

As mentioned earlier, the couple issued a joint statement to announce the jovial news as they wrote, ''We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Interestingly, the 39-year-old actor told Access Hollywood during an interview in 2019 that she wanted to become a mother since a young age. She said, ''I was ready since I was 12. I always wanted to have kids. It is not about being ready. It will happen when it happens and when it is destined to be."

(Image: @priyankachopra/jerryxmimi/Instagram)