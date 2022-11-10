Priyanka Chopra Drops Adorable Pic With Daughter Malti, Husband Nick Upon Return To LA

Priyanka Chopra is back with her family in Los Angeles after a short trip to India. The actor's recent Instagram post gives a sneak peek of how she's spending some quality time with her family including her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shared a family photo on Instagram in which she is seen lying down on a rug, playing with her daughter Malti as Nick looks on. The actor flaunted her no-makeup look and was seen sporting a printed co-ord set. On the other hand, Nick Jonas, who adorably watched the mother-daughter duo, was seen sporting chic casuals. Sharing the picture, the Quantico actor simply wrote, "Home," and added a series of emojis that included a red heart and folded hands.

Several celebrities showered the family with love and blessings in the comments section of the post. One of their fans wrote, "Nick's position looks like a typical Indian dad," while another penned, "God bless u all." An IG user also wrote, "This's the cutest and most precious thing ever."

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to LA after her brief stay in India. The actor arrived in Mumbai on November 1 and received a warm welcome from her fans. It was Priyanka's first trip to India in three years. During her trip, Priyanka promoted her haircare brand, interacted with her fans, spent time with her friends and family, made some pit stops to explore Mumbai, and also worked for UNICEF. As their ambassador, Priyanka visited Lucknow to see the work being done by the non-profit organisation in ending violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. The actor will be next seen as a female lead in Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka also has Russo Brothers' Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra