Priyanka Chopra Drops Heartwarming Glimpse Of Late Grandmother On Her Birthday; 'Miss You'

Priyanka Chopra recently went down memory lane as she marked her late maternal grandmother, Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri's birth anniversary. The Citadel star, who lost her grandmother in June 2016, dropped a throwback picture of the departed soul reading a newspaper that had an article about the actor. Priyanka added how she misses her Nani immensely.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, May 28, Priyanka shared an old picture of Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri as the latter intently looked at the newspaper. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always," along with a heart emoji. Take a look.

Priyanka recently treated fans with throwback glimpses alongside her Nani and mother Madhu Chopra, as she spoke about the 'strong maternal figures' in her life. Sharing a couple of throwback glimpses, the actor wrote, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing."

She added, "I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? (sic)"

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. On the work front, she will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel, which also stars GOT star Richard Madden in the lead role. She also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is being helmed by Farhan Akhtar, while Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby are bankrolling it. Lastly, she will be seen in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)