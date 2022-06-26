The US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Roe v Wade ruling of 1973, which has resulted in abortion being banned in several states, is facing immense opposition and flak from celebrities and leaders across the globe. Priyanka Chopra also expressed her dissent towards the ruling by sharing former first lady, Michelle Obama's statement on the same. Michelle spoke about her heartbroken state upon hearing the decision, claiming that it has taken away the fundamental rights of many to make informed choices about their own bodies.

Not just this, the Citadel star also reposted another story featuring a political cartoon which compared America's Gun Rights to its Abortion Rights. It took a jibe at how one is free to carry guns but is forced to carry a child.

Priyanka Chopra echoes Michelle Obama's statement on US abortion ruling

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, June 26, Priyanka shared Michelle's reaction to the ruling, which read, "yes, I am heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child's future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time." The actor also posted a political cartoon that shed light on the grim state of affairs in the US. Take a look.

Other celebrities including Hailey Bieber also condemned the verdict, stating it has left her 'speechless'. "What an extreme loss and disappointment. This is really really scary," the model wrote. Celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler, and Stephen King called out the Supreme court for their disastrous ruling.

Pop icon Taylor Swift also took to Twitter and mentioned that she's 'terrified' to see the nation stand at such a level where women have been deprived of the rights of their own bodies. "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that," she wrote.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA/ @MICHELLEOBAMA)