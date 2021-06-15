Priyanka Chopra Elated To See G7 Leaders Donating '1 Billion COVID Vaccines,' Pens Note

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who was among the other prominent stars who had signed an open letter by the UNICEF, asking G7 countries to donate vaccines, is delighted over their decision. Priyanka took to Instagram and revealed that she is 'pleased' to see that the Group of Seven has "pledged to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses". The actress expressed her gratitude towards the G7 countries and explained how vaccines are beneficial.

Priyanka Chopra shares happiness over G7 leaders donating vaccines

The actress wrote that with the vaccines, the countries can 'build a healthier, fairer future' for everyone, especially children. Priyanka shared the list of all the celebrities from different walks of life who took an active part in the initiative and signed the open letter. “Last week I joined @unicef ambassadors and supporters in an open letter setting out the urgent need for G7 leaders to share COVID-19 vaccines with those countries in need. This week, I’m beyond pleased to see they’ve now pledged to donate 1 BILLION COVID-19 vaccine doses put to great use.”

Further, she wrote, “With these vaccines, we can build a healthier, brighter, and fairer future for everyone, especially for children. To save lives and prevent the spread of these dangerous variants, the speed of vaccine sharing needs to be accelerated. No one is safe until everyone is safe and that means getting vaccines to every country, NOW.”

Apart from Priyanka, several stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Orlando Bloom, Ewan McGregor, Tea Leoni, Lucy Liu, Alyssa Milano, singers Pink, Liam Payne, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, veteran model Claudia Schiffer, former football star David Beckham, tennis star Andy Murray are also among the 29 personalities to have signed the aforementioned statement. Further, the letter gave an overview of other countries that have come forward and donated vaccines this year.

"Some countries have committed to donating vaccines later this year, but doses are needed now. UNICEF analysis shows that G7 countries will soon have enough doses to donate 20 per cent of their vaccines between June and August – over 150 million doses – without significant delay to current plans to vaccinate their adult populations. We're asking you to make these urgent donations by August and to set out a roadmap to scale up donations as supplies increase," the letter read.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram/PTI

