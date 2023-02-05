Priyanka Chopra Enjoys A 'perfect' Snow Moment With Daughter Malti Marie; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra recently took to social media and shared a series of pictures from her 'perfect' snow day. She was accompanied by her daughter Maltie Marie and some of her close friends. In the pictures, the Baywatch actress donned a white jumpsuit with red and blue checkered prints.

Priyanka accessorized her look with grey shades. She was also seen holding her baby girl's pram. In one of the photos, the actress posed for a selfie with her friends. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday."

Take a look at the post:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reveal Malti Marie's face

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face after they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. This was their daughter's first-ever public appearance. In the viral pictures, Maltie Marie looked super cute in an all-white attire by Bimbalo. She completed her look with silver boots and a white hair band.

See the photos here:

Nick Jonas' adorable shout-out to Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Nick Jonas was recently awarded a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. After accepting the award, he gave a shout-out to wife Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie.

He said, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

See the video here:

The mother-daughter duo sitting in the front row was all smiles for the sweet moment.