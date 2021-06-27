Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Famous Indian Dish In 1st Visit To Her NY Restaurant; Reviews Place

Year 2021 has seen Priyanka Chopra Jonas launching numerous ventures and one of them was her restaurant in New York. The actor recently visited her restaurant for the first time after it welcomed customers and felt overwhelmed with the experience. The ‘Desi Girl’ termed it as a ‘unique' experience as she was impressed by the menu, the art and other details of her eatery.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits her restaurant for first time

Priyanka took to Instagram to write that she 'could not believe' that she was finally at hers and her team’s ‘labour of love after 3 years of planning’, her restaurant Sona. The Dostana star added that her heart was ‘so full’ when she met the kitchen staff at the joint who made it a ‘wholesome experience’ for their customers. She was also impressed with a dining room named after her nickname, ‘Mimi’s, and she called the interiors ‘gorgeous’, Indian artists’ art ‘stunning’ and the food and ‘drinks’ ’yummy.’

She also dropped pictures from the experience to term it ‘unique’, and added that a part of her 'heart was in the heart of New York.' In the snaps, she was seen posing at the dining room ‘Mimis’, as well as with head chef and her partners, as well as well as guests.

Interestingly, she ate ‘pani puri’ or golgappas as she dropped pictures of the puri, and the different chutneys to be put into it.

The actor had announced in March that she had come up with a restaurant. She had then termed it as the ‘very embodiment of timeless India’ and the flavours she had grown up with.

I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/EzB9GcW94D — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the venture is among the other endeavours of Priyanka this year. She also came up with her memoir Unfinished this year. A haircare brand too was launched by her.

On the film front, she featured in movies like The White Tiger and We can be Heroes. She is rumoured to be starring in Matrix 4, apart from working on the series Citadel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.