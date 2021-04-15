Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Her Country-side Living With Her Pets; Take A Look At It Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram a while ago on April 15, 2021, and shared a glimpse of her 'country living'. The picture she shared featured all three of her pets Diana, Panda and Gino, as they relaxed in the garden. Scroll along and take a look at the picture, and what Priyanka had to say with it.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her country living with her pets

Chopra took to her Instagram stories, just an hour ago and shared a picture of her three pet doggos. The picture featured her chihuahua Diana, the German shepherd Gino as well as the couple’s latest adopted pet Panda who is a husky. The picture was taken in the garden area, and the caption which read, “Country Living with @pandathepunk, @ginothegerman, @diariesofdiana” conveyed that the dog-mom is enjoying her stay in the countryside. Take a look at the picture here.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The actor has been making headlines for a while now, first, she launched her book Unfinished, which is a memoir of her journey in the film industry. It includes all that she went through in high school, to her pageantry days and then her work in movies, which includes not just Bollywood titles but Hollywood titles too. Followed by this, the actor has recently opened an Indian restaurant named SONA, in the very heart of New York City, as she describes.

The actor first announced the launch of Sona in a post on her feed, on March 6, 2021, and the restaurant opened towards the end of March. She wrote in her caption, “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef Hari Nayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!”. She also shared pictures of the entrance to the restaurant and puja that was done in 2019, before the restaurant started building.

Promo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

