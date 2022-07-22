Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday and wishes poured in from fans and her friends in the film industry. Several glimpses from her birthday bash surfaced online as she was seen enjoying her special day with her friends and family. The popular actor has now taken to social media to share images from her birthday celebrations featuring her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, and many others.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash

Priyanka took to her social media account and expressed how 'grateful and thankful' she felt to be showered with love from her family and friends, including Bollywood's Parineeti Chopra. She called it the 'most incredible celebration' as she hailed Nick for the party he threw for her and which was 'executed to perfection'. She called herself a 'lucky girl' as she shared glimpses from her 'memorable birthday'. The Mary Kom star also thanked her fans and followers for the love and wishes they sent her way on her big day. In her heartfelt caption, she wrote:

"Just a girl and her birthday squad. So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl."

Have a look at glimpses from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash here:

The pictures saw her surrounded by her close friends and family, who were all colour-coordinated as they wore shades of pink and red. She also held her daughter Malti Marie in her arms for one of the pictures as they posed with Nick. The little one turned six months old and wore an adorable pink and white dress with a matching hairband.

Priyanka covered her daughter's face with a white emoticon, as she and Nick continue to refrain from posting her pictures on social media. One of the pictures also saw Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra sharing a dance, while others witnessed Priyanka Chopra having the time of her life by the pool and at the beach.