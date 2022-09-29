Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Malti; Takes Her Out For A Stroll In NYC

Priyanka Chopra constantly treats fans with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' adorable pictures, and recently gave a sneak peek into their trip to New York City. The Quantico star posted a glimpse of her pushing Malti's stroller down 5th Avenue, looking extremely stylish in a cream dress and matching heels. Priyanka has been in NYC for a while, and earlier delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti out for a stroll in NYC

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a candid glimpse of her casually pushing her daughter's stroller down the street, looking gorgeous in a sweater dress and white heels. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Just two girls walkin' 5th av." Take a look.

Priyanka's Instagram is filled with her pictures alongside Malti. Only last week, the actor shared a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo sitting on a window and enjoying the views of New York. She mentioned, "Our first trip to the big (apple, heart eyes and nazar amulet emojis)." She also shared a picture of their day out in the park.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2018, following which they welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, including the Russo Brothers' show Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Ashleigh Cummings among others. Directed by Patrick Morgan, it will come out on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She will also be seen in the romantic drama It's All Coming Back To Me alongside Sam Heughan. Chopra has been roped in for the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)