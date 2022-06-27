One of the most adorable couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was recently spotted soaking up the sun on the Turks and Caicos Islands after the two jetted off to spend some quality time. The Baywatch star surprised fans by dropping a bunch of mushy pictures from her holiday with her husband Nick Jonas.

The 39-year-old star shared bikini pictures alongside her husband as they bask in the sun on a yacht. The first picture showed Chopra wearing a denim jacket and a low-cut gray and white shirt. Jonas, on the other hand, wore a simple black baseball cap and a brown knitted shirt with a white symbol in the middle of it.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys beach vacation with Nick Jonas

In the following pictures, the couple relaxed on a small schooner as the bright blue water sprawled out around them. Taking some time off from work and a hectic schedule, Priyanka could be seen sleeping peacefully on a couch in a one-piece bathing suit before leaving for the ocean in another picture. Towards the end, the Quantico star shared several snaps depicting her quality time with herself as she lounged on a chair and walked around the shore.

Both Nick and Priyanka Chopra's pictures caught the attention of fans who were in awe after seeing the two spending quality time together. While captioning the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis. Ranveer Singh was the first one to drop fire and evil eye emoticons below.

This year turned really special for the couple after they welcomed their first child, a daughter Malti Marie Jonas through surrogacy. On Mother's Day this year, Priyanka shared the first photo of their newborn following her stay in the NICU. The actor had shared a photo of herself and her husband spending a bit of quality time with their newborn girl, and a lengthy caption about their daughter's long-awaited journey home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani star also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty, which also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra

