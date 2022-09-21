Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'walk In The Park' With Daughter Malti Marie On Their NYC Trip

Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest actors with a series of projects in her kitty. Despite her busy schedule, the actor always makes sure to spend time with her family. Now, the actor is in New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly and is accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie. While Priyanka is attending the conference, she is also taking out time to enjoy her first trip to the Big Apple with her daughter.

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka Chopra is keeping her fans updated about her trip to New York City. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her walk in the park with her little one via IG stories. In the photo, the Quantico star could be seen donning a printed co-ord set with a denim jacket as she held her daughter close to herself. The actor completed her look with a beige hat and black goggles. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "It's a walk in the park.."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen enjoying NYC's skyline with her daughter Malti Marie. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures in which she could be seen spending time with her little one. In the picture, Priyanka donned a multi-coloured outfit, while Malti Marie donned a green overall. In the caption, the 40-year-old star wrote, "Our first trip to the big (apple)," and added an evil eye emoji.

After dating for a few years, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple exchanged vows in two ceremonies with which they paid homage to their respective cultures. In January, earlier this year, the couple announced they have welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via a surrogate. In their statement, the couple wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." A few weeks later, the couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra