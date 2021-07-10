Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Wimbledon Finals Along With Kate Middleton And Prince William

The Wimbledon finals saw some of the A-list personalities of Hollywood in attendance. Among the star-studded attendees, Bajirao Mastani actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying the game as well. Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the actress was also joined by many other Hollywood celebrities in London.

Priyanka Chopra at the Wimbledon finals

One of the oldest tennis tournaments held in London witnesses several notable celebrities attending the match of Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. This year, Bollywood's leading actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying the game. The actress donned a full sleeves-high neck white floral dress with a high bun. In the video shared by the official Instagram account of Wimbledon, the actress was seen sitting with her friend Natasha Poonawalla and chatting up during the game.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG

However, the actress was accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William sitting in the front seats. The Dutchess donned a green dress while Prince William was spotted in a classic blue suit. Along with many celebrities, Tennis champions Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were seen striking a conversation with Kate Middleton during the match. In a hilarious video uploaded on Instagram, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were seen engaged in a light argument related to the ongoing match. Wimbledon also shared pictures of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise enjoying the match with Dame Maggie Smith.

More on Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood with numerous blockbuster movies under her belt. From Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Dil Dhadakne Do, the actress has time and again proved her versatility by taking on movies in every genre. After the success of her Hollywood debut show Quantico, the actress was seldom seen in Bollywood movies however, she had several Hollywood movies and series lined up for the upcoming years.

Currently working in London, the actress finished shooting her upcoming romantic flick Text for You with Sam Heughan. She will also appear in Amazon Studios' big-budget series Citadel. Priyanka will be seen opposite Chris Pratt in the movie titled Cowboy Ninja Viking.

IMAGE- AP & PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.