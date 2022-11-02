Priyanka Chopra Extends Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In South Korea’s Halloween Stampede

Global icon Priyanka Chopra extended her condolence over South Korea's deadly Halloween Stampede, which took place on the night of October 29, 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Priyanka wrote in Instagram Story, "Such a tragedy…revelry turns into a night of untold horrors with so many young lives lost." She further added, "Sending prayers and strength to families who lost their loved ones."

South Korea stampede

On October 29, some 100,000 revellers, most of whom were in their early 20s, gathered in Seoul's Itaewon neighbourhood. Chaos ensued when most of them gathered in a narrow alley and got trapped and fell on each other like "dominoes". Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crash in the capital's leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.

According to Prime Minister Han, 133 people have been hurt and 154 people have died. The South Korean government has declared a time of national mourning to last until November 5. Yoon Suk-Yeol, the president of South Korea, gave his government instructions on Monday to establish a crowd control mechanism for gatherings held without organisers in the wake of the stampede catastrophe that occurred on October 29.

As President Yoon Suk Yeol and other locals paid their condolences to the deceased at makeshift memorials, South Korean authorities are looking into what prompted a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween celebrations in Seoul last weekend, one of the nation's greatest tragedies in years. Police launched a 561-member task force to delve into details of the crush, the Interior and Safety Ministry said in a release.

Image: Instagram/@ppriyankachopra