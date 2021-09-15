Priyanka Chopra Feels 'grateful' To Be Inducted As A Member Of Producers Guild Of America

With the Producers Guild of America recently roping in Priyanka Chopra as one of their new members, the actor was humbled by the honour and penned a note of gratitude on social media. All the fans congratulated Priyanka Chopra on receiving this honour and even poured in love for her by dropping hearts on her social media post.

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Twitter handle and retweeted the post shared by the Producers Guild of America in which they welcomed Priyanka as their member. They even referred to her as the ‘actress, singer and film producer’ and added that she has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for The White Tiger. The actor was thrilled to receive this honour and stated, “Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild[sic], “ and even added a heart and a namaste emoji next to thank them.

Priyanka Chopra's tweet

Several fans took to Priyanka Chopra’s Twitter handle and congratulated the actor and many others stated that she deserved this honour. Some fans also stated that that they were extremely proud of her while some sent more power to her wishing her to keep shining. Some of them also expressed their delight by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Priyanka Chopra being selected as a member of the Producers Guild of America.

Purple Pebble Pictures

Priyanka Chopra established her production company named, Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP) in 2015 and has bankrolled a variety of movies so far. The company first produced a Bhojpuri movie named Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi in 2016 along with a Marathi movie, Ventilator. Ventilator bagged National Awards under the categories of best director, editing and sound mixing. The company later backed other regional movies such as Sarvann in Punjabi, Kay Re Rascalaa in Marathi, Kaashi Amarnath in Bhojpuri, Pahuna: The Little Visitors in Nepali, Firebrand and Paani in Marathi, Bhoga Khirikee in Assamese, etc. PPP even bankrolled movies namely The Sky Is Pink and The White Tiger that featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Apart from movies, they even backed TV shows such as It’s My City and If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)