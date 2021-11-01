Priyanka Chopra Finds Her 'happy Place' In Nick's Arms, Celebrates After Returning Home

After months of living apart, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunited in Los Angeles. Priyanka had earlier flown to California for the Jonas Brothers' last concert of their Remember This Tour. As she now returned home, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her "happy place," which is being close to her husband Nick Jonas. The Quantico actor also shared a photo of her celebrating with her 'girl squad' while also shooting for Netflix's Jonas Brothers series.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself hugging Nick Jonas.

For the unversed, Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for the past few months for Citadel. In the photo, PeeCee can be seen wearing a black and golden dress, while Nick Jonas can be seen donning a printed shirt. In the story, Priyanka wrote, "My Happy Place, @nickjonas," and added a purple heart sticker. Priyanka also shared another photo of her taking a sunbath at her California home. She wrote, "Home," in the story and added a 'Sun Day Fun Day' sticker.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast

The Jonas family recently shot for Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast. In the talk show behind-the-scene photo, Priyanka sat with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of the same with her fans where she is sitting beside Sophie and Danielle. Sophie Turner wore a blue-hued jumpsuit, while Danielle fashioned in a white dress. Priyanka Chopra, in her black and golden outfit, winked at the camera as she clicked the selfie. Jonas Brother's father, Kevin Jonas, was also in the frame from a distance. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner." The actor also mentioned the roast will arrive on the OTT giant on November 23.

Priyanka Chopra attends Jonas Brothers tour's last concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew to California to be with her husband Nick Jonas on his band, Jonas Brothers,' Remember This Tour's last show. The actor showered her husband with praises as she shared a photo with him on Instagram. In the picture, Priyanka was dressed in a black and white outfit, while Nick donned a red jacket on a black tee. Sharing the picture, the Sky Is Pink actor wrote, "So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour!"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in the upcoming spy-thriller show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. The actor will also appear in Matrix: Resurrection and Text For You. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara in her pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra