Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Stunning 'new Look For New Year' With A Crisp Video; Watch

Global star Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. She is very active and she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. The actress previously had shared glimpses of her new year celebration with husband Nick Jonas and it seems that Priyanka has still not gotten over the hangover of the new year.

Recently, the Quantico actress took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a video but what caught everyone’s attention was her new hair look.

Priyanka Chopra flaunting her new look

In the video, Priyanka is seen flaunting her gorgeous new look and it is perfectly going with the background music, Ariana Grande's popular song My Hair. The actress looked all dreamy in the lilac-coloured top and she showed off her new coloured hairstyle.

Her voluminous hairstyle had a hint of waves in them that made Priyanka look stunning. Posting the story, the Matrix Resurrections actress wrote: "New year new haircut". All the credit behind her new look goes to Los Angeles’ hairstylist Tracey Cunningham. With perfect lipstick and a minimal amount of makeup, the gorgeous star smiled as she left the internet in awe of her new look.

Priyanka and Nick enjoy vacation in Los Angeles

Priyanka and Nick rang into the new year in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared pictures from her New Year outing with Nick Jonas. The couple celebrated on a yacht with friends as they welcomed 2022. The star couple had an amazing time on the yacht. Right from the sun to the sea, the trip seemed to be delightful. The Indian star expressed her gratitude for the presence of her loved ones as she welcomed the new year.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, after starring in films like The White Tiger and The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka has multiple projects to look forward to in the year 2022. She will feature in the Amazon Prime action series Citadel. She is also set to step in as a host on the show, The Activist.

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM @ PRIYANKACHOPRA