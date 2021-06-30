Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Spacebuns; Jumps Onto 'felt Cute Might Delete Later' Trend

On June 29, 2021, actor Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a new Insta selfie. In the picture, she can be seen posing in a car. She can be seen flaunting her space-bun hairstyle while posing for the selfie picture. Sharing the picture, she penned a simple caption.

Priyanka Chopra's latest picture is "cute"

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sporting a brown coloured sweatshirt which she paired with a brown jacket. She accessorised with a pair of large orange sunglasses, a pair of golden hoop earrings, a golden bangle and a gold necklace. She showed off her space-buns hairstyle in her latest picture. As for the caption, she wrote, "Felt cute, might delete later".

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Many of her friends from the entertainment industry also asked her "not to delete" the picture. Yaya Goselin commented, "Do NOT delete. Cutie" with a loving face emoticon. Nyle DiMarco wrote, "Never delete!" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Diane von Furstenberg penned, "Tou look si cute (You look so cute)", while Drew Barrymore chipped in, "Don’t delete for sure! So cute indeed". A fan added, "Looking very beautiful and pretty... God bless you always and stay blessed forever". Several other fans also noticed her space buns and commented that they made her look like Mickey Mouse.

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time in New York with her hubby Nick Jonas and her family. Since late last year, the actor was living in London and working on multiple projects such as Text For You and Citadel. According to Hindustan Times, despite her busy schedule, Priyanka also took time to visit her New York restaurant, Sona, for the first time since its inauguration earlier this year. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a blue shirt which she paired with yellow palazzo pants. Sharing her pictures as she posed in front of her restaurant, she penned a long caption.



Priyanka wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience". She added, "From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City".

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's photos

