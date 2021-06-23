Priyanka Chopra Flaunts The 'sparkle' In Her Eyes In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's most anticipated calendar 2021 was delayed by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the limitations of the lockdown, the photographer managed to capture several amazing shots of celebrities from the entertainment industry. On June 23, 2021, Dabboo Ratnani took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture featuring Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra in Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021

In Dabboo's picture, Priyanka looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera. She went for minimal makeup and flaunted her messy hair. The close-up shot reveals the actor's sensual and beautiful side. As for the caption, Dabboo penned, "Her Eyes Sparkle Because She Sees Magic Everywhere. Beauteous Priyanka Chopra" with a string of emoticons and tagging artists who were responsible for the actor's look.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment Priyanka's beauty. The comment section of the post was flooded with fire and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, "You and your work. Such an inspiration", while another one said, "What a beauty" with heart-eyed face emoticons and red hearts. A netizen commented, "Queen for a reason". Another one exclaimed, "Awesome" with red hearts.

Dabboo has been entertaining fans with sizzling shots of various Bollywood actors such as Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and many more. Recently, he dropped an adorable picture featuring himself and Vidya. In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other and posing in greenery. They flaunted their wide smiles while posing for the camera. He captioned the post, "Friendship Is…A Shoulder To Lean On. #btswithdabboo With Charming Vidya & DR… ".

Furthermore, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger as Pinky Madam. She also executively produced the film. The film also featured Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film received a positive response from the critics as well as the audience.

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's photos

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.