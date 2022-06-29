Priyanka Chopra Gives Hubby Nick Jonas An 'A' After He Performs Belly Roll With Shakira

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most beloved celebrity couples. The two never fail to support and hype each other and give away major couple goals. Recently, Priyanka Chopra gave her husband Nick Jonas an "A" for his efforts to try belly roll with Shakira on the sets of Dancing With Myself.

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle to share a clip from the dance reality show Dancing With Myself, which he is currently judging alongside Shakira. In the clip, Shakira could be seen asking Nick Jonas to do a "belly roll" with her. She says, "I would hail to see Nick Jonas to do a belly roll," when the crowd behind them cheers for Nick. The singer-actor tries his hand on the belly roll and follows Shakira. As he cannot follow the dance move, he says, "My body doesn't do that." Sharing the video, Nick Jonas penned, "The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie."

Priyanka Chopra was seemingly thrilled to watch the clip as she took to her Instagram handle to share it. Along with the video, the Matrix: Resurrections star heaped praise on her husband for his efforts. She wrote, "A for effort baby," and added applause, laughing, and a red heart emoji.

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's vacation

Despite their busy schedules, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra always make sure to take some time out for each other. The couple often goes on vacations and celebrates their togetherness. The couple was recently spotted soaking up the sun on the Turks and Caicos Islands after the two jetted off to spend some quality time. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump, which was filled with some mushy pictures from their beach vacation. In the photos, the couple could be seen relaxing on a schooner as they enjoyed their time away from their work. Priyanka could also be seen sleeping peacefully on a couch in a one-piece bathing suit before leaving for the ocean in another picture.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@nickjonas