Priyanka Chopra Gives Major ‘hot Girl Summer’ Vibes In Crop Top And Shorts; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on June 17 to share a picture of her posing for a mirror selfie. The actor was seen giving major 'hot girl summer' vibes as she donned a white crop paired with denim shorts. She completed her look with white sneakers. Her wardrobe with caps, sneakers, and coats can be spotted in the background. Priyanka completed her look with a dark brown lip colour.

Megan Thee Stallion’s song Hot Girl Summer, also featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, played in the background. She added a smiling sun sticker. Chopra also added the location in the picture that is London, UK. Priyanka is currently shooting in London for the Amazon series Citadel. It will be executive produced by the Russo Brothers -- Anthony and Joe Russo. The spy series also features Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on June 16 to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother. The actor shared a video that showed an excerpt for her mother from her memoir Unfinished. It read, “My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints, hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows. Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck".

Further defining her beauty, she wrote, "I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the centre of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes."

After the excerpt, a picture of her mother appeared on the screen. She posted the video with the caption, "Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon". Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

