Priyanka Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into Her 'kind Of Sunday' With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The two never fail to set major couple goals and always give their fans reasons to drool over their beautiful relationship. With the two now living in the USA, after Priyanka Chopra wrapped up her upcoming web series Citadel, the couple is seemingly spending some quality time with each other. The couple also became parents earlier this year.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become a lot less active on social media ever since they welcomed their first child. After a long time, the couple shared a picture on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse of what her Sunday looked like. The picture revealed the couple were seated in a Mercedes enjoying a sunny day. Priyanka Chopra held Nick Jonas' hand which was resting on one of her legs. Nick Jonas wore a multicoloured sweater and a huge golden ring with black rock. Sharing the photo, the Quantico star wrote, "My favorite kind of Sunday. (sic)" She also added a red heart emoji and tagged Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce parenthood

Last month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy and announced the same on 22 January 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Lara Dutta, Mindy Kaling, Neha Dhupia and Anushka Sharma, congratulated the couple on becoming parents. Hollywood star Kal Penn even offered to babysit their kid.

Priyanka on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor now has several projects in the pipeline. She recently signed a new film named Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, known for playing the Falcon in Marvel Studios' films. She is also set to star in a romance drama named Text For You and Amazon Prime Video spy thriller web series Citadel. Talking about Bollywood, the actor will be next seen in the film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

(Image: @nickjonas/Instagram)