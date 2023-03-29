Priyanka Chopra Goofs Up, Calls RRR A 'Tamil Film' While Correcting 'Bollywood' Claim

Priyanka Chopra, who recently opened up about many things on an interview with Daz Shepherd, also spoke about RRR. The global star called the SS Rajamouli directorial a Tamil film, while correcting her interviewer, who called it a Bollywood film. Priyanka Chopra recently had an interaction with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert.

Dax compared Bollywood to the 50s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything. To this, Priyanka agreed and said that the Bollywood industry has evolved now as it's all about "streaming" nowadays which has given "access to people who are making content." The interviewer interrupted her and added RRR to the list of Bollywood films. In response, the Citadel actress said that RRR is a Tamil movie and continued referring to it as a Tamil film. She said, "That's a Tamil movie by the way. It's like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those... It's like our Avengers."

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's directorial is a Telugu film that was dubbed and released in several Indian languages. While many bashed her for not knowing the difference between Tamil and Telugu industries, some fans gave her the benefit of doubt, saying that it was just a slip of tongue on her part.

Priyanka Chopra's connection with the RRR team

Even though Priyanka Chopra got confused between Tamil and Telugu industries, she leaves no chance to heap praises on the RRR team. The actress attended the screening of the film in the USA and gave a shout-out to the entire team on social media. She also invited the film's lead actor Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni to her residence in Los Angeles.

The entire team of RRR has also showered love and praise on the actress on several occasions. After Naatu Naatu's Oscar win, the actress shared a series of glimpses from the 95th Academy Awards and congratulated the team for their "well-deserved win."